22 August 2025 Build 19695165 Edited 22 August 2025 – 08:26:43 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
(Fixed): Fixed the issue where pets with charge skills do not attack automatically
(Fixed): Fixed the issue where the new talent does not provide effects to player 2 in local dual-play/remote multiplayer mode
(Fixed): Fixed the issue where Mind String and pets with summons may cause errors when fighting the Beetle Boss
(Adjusted): Corrected the descriptions of the relics "Glass Greatsword" and "Burn One's Boats"

