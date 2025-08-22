(Fixed): Fixed the issue where pets with charge skills do not attack automatically
(Fixed): Fixed the issue where the new talent does not provide effects to player 2 in local dual-play/remote multiplayer mode
(Fixed): Fixed the issue where Mind String and pets with summons may cause errors when fighting the Beetle Boss
(Adjusted): Corrected the descriptions of the relics "Glass Greatsword" and "Burn One's Boats"
Update patch:1.5.0
Update notes via Steam Community
