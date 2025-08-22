 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19695029 Edited 22 August 2025 – 09:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi peeps, another day another bug squashed. Here are the changes:

Changelog:

  • Fixed - Xbox One controller bluetooth bug

  • Fixed - A specific toggle not properly working in an area in Chapter 3

  • Changed - SFX in a Chapter 1 map

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1238991
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 1238993
