[1.105 Version - Major Update Note]
[Epilogue] has been added to the title menu. If you have already seen the game's ending and have the ending data, you can now access the [Epilogue] from the title menu.
[Epilogue exclusive] New pets have been added.
[Epilogue exclusive] New areas have been added.
[Epilogue exclusive] New stories for your friends have been added.
[Epilogue exclusive] New achievements have been added.
The family sharing feature has been activated.
Update notes via Steam Community
