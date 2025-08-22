 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19695025 Edited 22 August 2025 – 16:52:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
[1.105 Version - Major Update Note]

[Epilogue] has been added to the title menu. If you have already seen the game's ending and have the ending data, you can now access the [Epilogue] from the title menu.

[Epilogue exclusive] New pets have been added.

[Epilogue exclusive] New areas have been added.

[Epilogue exclusive] New stories for your friends have been added.

[Epilogue exclusive] New achievements have been added.

The family sharing feature has been activated.

