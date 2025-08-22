 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19694927 Edited 22 August 2025 – 10:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update

  • A demo version build has been added, and a demo store page has been created.

  • A Level 4 weapon Boombox has been added.

  • A Level 4 weapon Disperser has been added.

  • A Level 5 weapon Super Shotgun has been added.

  • Guided weapons no longer have guided chipsets attached to them.

  • The price of artifacts has increased by 20%.

  • The values of some artifacts that increase shields have been reduced.

  • All active items that could only be used once have been changed to be reusable.

  • The ammunition recovery amount of the ammunition box active has been reduced from 100% to 50%.

Bug Fixes

  • The issue where the drop location of items occasionally differed between the server and client has been fixed.

