A demo version build has been added, and a demo store page has been created.

A Level 4 weapon Boombox has been added.

A Level 4 weapon Disperser has been added.

A Level 5 weapon Super Shotgun has been added.

Guided weapons no longer have guided chipsets attached to them.

The price of artifacts has increased by 20%.

The values of some artifacts that increase shields have been reduced.

All active items that could only be used once have been changed to be reusable.