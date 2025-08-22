Update
A demo version build has been added, and a demo store page has been created.
A Level 4 weapon Boombox has been added.
A Level 4 weapon Disperser has been added.
A Level 5 weapon Super Shotgun has been added.
Guided weapons no longer have guided chipsets attached to them.
The price of artifacts has increased by 20%.
The values of some artifacts that increase shields have been reduced.
All active items that could only be used once have been changed to be reusable.
The ammunition recovery amount of the ammunition box active has been reduced from 100% to 50%.
Bug Fixes
The issue where the drop location of items occasionally differed between the server and client has been fixed.
