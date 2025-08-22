0.9.43• Completed translations for all languages, beta content has now gone Live!• Increased the in-game rocket's drop, giving it a more elegant trajectory without affecting its range.• Fixed a bug where the character appeared as the main menu is just Maria. Well, I suppose that is a bug.• Fixed a bug where the T31 would not fire when transformed into an auto turret.• Fixed a bug where the bunker's turret was positioned incorrectly.• Fixed a bug where the SU-152's gun barrel sometimes appeared broken.• Fixed a bug where sub turrets could not be used in the garage.