22 August 2025 Build 19694904 Edited 22 August 2025 – 07:46:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
0.9.43
• Completed translations for all languages, beta content has now gone Live!
• Increased the in-game rocket's drop, giving it a more elegant trajectory without affecting its range.
• Fixed a bug where the character appeared as the main menu is just Maria. Well, I suppose that is a bug.
• Fixed a bug where the T31 would not fire when transformed into an auto turret.
• Fixed a bug where the bunker's turret was positioned incorrectly.
• Fixed a bug where the SU-152's gun barrel sometimes appeared broken.
• Fixed a bug where sub turrets could not be used in the garage.

