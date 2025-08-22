 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight Last Epoch Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19694809 Edited 22 August 2025 – 08:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added 2 new Artifacts to item pool:
-- Ham Hock: Cave, Battle 50+ [also granted to Orcs]
-- Thornmail: Forest, Battle 140+
- 'Archangel Figurine' Artifact has been moved to Glacier biome
- 'Martyrdom' is now a standard T3 Defensive Rune and will be granted to new players
- Re-ordered Runes to always show clear-cut ones last
- Increased Stamina of all Wyverns
- 'Hot Coal', 'Tesla Coil' and 'Frost Armor' will now show their activations during combat
- Fixed an issue where the 'Jackpot!' achievement was not granted correctly when card animations were turned on

Changed files in this update

Depot 2485551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link