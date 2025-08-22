- Added 2 new Artifacts to item pool:

-- Ham Hock: Cave, Battle 50+ [also granted to Orcs]

-- Thornmail: Forest, Battle 140+

- 'Archangel Figurine' Artifact has been moved to Glacier biome

- 'Martyrdom' is now a standard T3 Defensive Rune and will be granted to new players

- Re-ordered Runes to always show clear-cut ones last

- Increased Stamina of all Wyverns

- 'Hot Coal', 'Tesla Coil' and 'Frost Armor' will now show their activations during combat

- Fixed an issue where the 'Jackpot!' achievement was not granted correctly when card animations were turned on