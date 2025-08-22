Hello everyone!

A major update for Legends of Savvarah: Time of Pariah has been released (yes, I announced it as DLC, but in reality it’s a large free update to the main game).

For proper functionality, I recommend deleting the game, reinstalling it, and avoiding the use of old saves, since I cannot guarantee their correct synchronization.

Now, here’s what awaits you in this big update:

a truly large story branch, The Honey House , full of variety, unexpected twists, and much more – plus more Otkor and more Viorra. The volume of new content is about one-third of the original game (details on how to access it below);

two new characters: Tikia, Mistress of the Honey House, and Mahavir, an officer of the Kradzhan army;

one new scene added to that very DLC with Tikia, Mistress of the Honey House;

two new music tracks;

one new ending (in two variations);

14 new achievements;

19 new illustrations;

an easier way to reach the “Trial Ending,” as well as a brand-new prologue that (by design) should provide a small introduction to the game world.

I worked on editing the English text. Over a thousand different errors have been fixed. I sincerely regret that they were there in the first place. I hope you’ll find the current version much more enjoyable.

How to access the new content!

If you haven’t played the game before, you can skip this part. The new content is already in the current version of the game—you’ll encounter it simply by playing (though whether you see it or not will depend on your choices :3).

To see the new prologue, just start the game again (you’ll get a dialogue between two merchants). To access the new Honey House content:

Or you can follow this route (you can use skip mode): Start a new game,

Go to the Honey House,

Do everything to win Viorra’s favor,

Visit Nesher,

Return to Viorra, reciprocate her feelings, stay in the Honey House and… yes, the major new storyline begins. If you think a downloadable save would be useful for quickly accessing the new content—let me know, and I’ll prepare one.

I hope you’ll enjoy this big update. And if you haven’t left a review yet, please do—it really helps the game’s visibility, plus it simply makes me happy.

You can also follow my Creator Page to stay updated. Very soon I’ll be sharing details about a new game set in the world of Savvarah — this time about beastfolk.