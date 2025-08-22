This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update for the public beta makes it possible to set different spawn rates for arrivals, departures and towing operations. Also, it allows to completely stop any of the three by setting the spawn rate to zero. The session settings have changed format so your session settings will most likely be reset to default.

Also, towing is now going to and from stands marked as “Can be used for storage”. This is a new setting in the airport builder. If there are no stands marked for storage in the airport any stand can be used for storage. When an aircraft is moved to storage the stand tag does not matter. However, when taken out of storage for departure the stand tag matters.

The runways in the runway config window will now be generated automatically based on the spawn points in the layout (technically it is the points connected to the spawn point as that is most likely the end of the runway). To avoid the risk of overlapping buttons the buttons have been moved below the map.

Other things in this update:

- Messages from pilot, points updates and errors are now displayed in the bottom right corner.

- One more row available for airplane tag.

- If callsign not found letters will be spelled out.

- More callsigns added.

There has also been some cleaning in the codebase which does not effect the gameplay but is important for future development as clean code is easier to make changes to.