22 August 2025 Build 19694715 Edited 22 August 2025 – 08:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We’ve just released a patch addressing the inventory issue that prevented some players — especially those who claimed the game for free — from receiving weapons. The fix ensures everyone now gets the correct gear at the start.

This is a temporary solution, but we’re already working on a better, more permanent fix for the future.

Huge thanks to the community for your feedback and for helping us spot the issue so quickly! Your support makes the game better for everyone. 💙

Stay tuned for more updates!

Changed files in this update

Windows Хранилище GunsBox VR Depot 1751271
