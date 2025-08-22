 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19694696
Update notes via Steam Community
• Fixed a bug where deleting a save wasn't deleting resources.
• Adjusted the weights for the Cauldron.
• Taste button is no longer active when you have no stew.

Windows Depot 2940001
macOS Depot 2940002
Linux Depot 2940003
