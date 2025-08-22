 Skip to content
22 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear flight enthusiasts,

After a period of careful polishing, our endless flight mini-game \[Velocity Wings] is officially live! ✈️💨
Here, you can experience the freedom and challenge of flying, collect stars, and push your own limits!

We’d love to hear your thoughts and suggestions—every comment is our motivation 💌
Whether it’s about gameplay, controls, or your creative ideas, feel free to share!

At the same time, we’re planning a free DLC, hoping to bring even more surprises and fun✨
Details will be announced soon, so stay tuned!

Thank you all for your support, and let’s soar higher together in the skies!

\[Velocity Wings] Development Team

