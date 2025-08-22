Yoo, Slime！

A huge thank you to everyone joined our Playtest and shared your feedback. Watching more and more Magnet Slime get launched into the arena by turrets has been truly exciting!

After some tweaks and optimizations, Magnet Party Beasts is back with another round of Playtest this weekend!

We’re incredibly grateful for all your support

If you run into any issues during the Playtest, feel free to reach out via our Steam Discussion page or through our feedback form. Your valuable feedback helps us improve the game, and we can’t wait to hear your thoughts!

If you’re enjoying the game, we'd be incredibly grateful if you could add it to your wishlist. Also, help us to spread the word and invite your friends to join you in the party.

Lastly, don’t forget to follow us on social media for the latest updates and sneak peeks. Thank you for being part of this adventure—we hope you (and your friends) have an absolute blast playing the game!

📝 Playtest Update

⚖️ \[Improvements]

Added skill cooldown indicator under the character.

Improved Magnet Slot UI; the maximum number of collectible magnets is now capped at 3.

Optimized magnet models.

Enhanced lighting and visual effects.

📌 \[Adjustments]

Removed accumulation of Switch skill uses.

Reduced the number of magnets lost when stunned by attraction.

⚙️ \[Bug Fixes]