Hello!

We would like to inform you about today’s server maintenance and update!

Fever Time added!

​

Fever Time is coming!

​

On servers where you can gather resources (excluding personal villages), Fever Time will occur when mining blocks!

Fever Time starts with a duration of approximately 12 seconds,

and during this time, the following effects are applied:

​

(1) Damage is doubled!

(2) Gain 1 extra block when mining!

(3) Special blocks appear that allow you to obtain additional Passion Crystals!

​

The Passion Crystals obtained can be exchanged at the event vending machine for Constellation Commemorative Boxes!

New Start Point Options Added!

At the start point, two new options have been added:

Return to the start point upon death.

Currently, when you die, you return to a designated location (in personal villages, it’s the starting point).

If this option is enabled, you will return to the very first start point you stepped on!

Time continues even after death.

Currently, time ends when you die or return to the spawn area.

This new option allows time to keep running even after death!

UI Improvements!

A search function has been added to the crafting of Steam Heaters.

In the item encyclopedia, items that can be dismantled now show a Dismantlable label.

Celestial Sphere Dye Bug Fixed!

Previously, in personal villages, when replacing the “Moon” in the Celestial Sphere section,

the Moon’s color would be forcibly set to black.

This bug has been fixed.

Thank you!