 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight Last Epoch Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19694393 Edited 22 August 2025 – 06:52:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-fixed game closing when taking off oculus headsets
-added twitch chat toggle to ui settings menu
-updated swingmapper ui
-improved difficulty graph rendering and added a fade to highlight peaks
-updated credits section, added wip notice to the start and added more names

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3025281
  • Loading history…
Depot 3025282
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3025283
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link