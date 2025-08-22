-fixed game closing when taking off oculus headsets
-added twitch chat toggle to ui settings menu
-updated swingmapper ui
-improved difficulty graph rendering and added a fade to highlight peaks
-updated credits section, added wip notice to the start and added more names
swingmania v0.34.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3025281
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3025283
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update