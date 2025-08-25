Hello, Commanders!

Thank you for your patience. The update for Star Lusts is now complete!

♥ Update Details ♥

1. New Characters

★SSR Una, the Megalodon

★SSR Sea Angel Mimic - Mi

2. \[Infinite Dimension - Dimension Rift - Turbulent Magnetic Field] now available!

- Availability: 2025/08/25 (post maintenance)～(indefinitely)

- Enter through "Campaign - Battle - Infinite Dimension"

- New Stages \[Dimension Rift - Turbulent Magnetic Field] 001 ~ 020 now available

- Break through the limit, continuously challenge the depths of the dimension, and reap rich rewards from within!

※ Requirements: Must have reached account level LV.15

\[Infinite Dimension] Limited Missions

- Availability: 2025/08/25 (post maintenance)～2025/09/22 03:59 (UTC+8)

- Clear the stage "Dimension Rift - Turbulent Magnetic Field" to obtain extra rewards!

※ Stage Missions: You need to complete the previous stage to unlock the next one.

3. \[Signs from Heart—Captive of a Dangerous Lover♥] Limited Summon

- Availability: 2025/08/25 (post maintenance)～2025/09/22 03:59 (UTC+8)

- Probability of summoning \[SSR Una, the Megalodon] and \[SSR Sea Angel Mimic - Mi] increased!

- Probability of summoning Exclusive Weapons for \[SSR Una, the Megalodon] and \[SSR Sea Angel Mimic - Mi] increased!

※ Please see the Summon page for detailed probabilities.

STEP Extra Reward

- When summoning in specified summon, cumulative summons count as STEP. When STEP reaches a certain amount, a corresponding "STEP Extra Reward" will be granted.

\[Event Character UP!] STEP Reward

- 20th Starpoint Coin x20

- 50th Starpoint Coin x30

- 60th summon: (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket x10

- 80th summon: Starpoint Coin x30

- 100th summon: Starpoint Coin x40

- 120th summon: Starpoint Coin x30

- 150th summon: Starpoint Coin x50

- 180th summon: (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket x20

- 200th summon: Starpoint Coin x30

- 250th summon: Starpoint Coin x30

- 300th summon: Starpoint Coin x40

\[Event Excl. Weapon UP!] STEP Reward

- 30th summon: (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket x5

- 60th summon: (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket x5

- 80th summon: High-Grade Rare Earthx1

- 90th summon: (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket x10

- 120th summon: (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket x5

- 150th summon: (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket x5

- 180th summon: (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket x10

※ "Starpoint Coin" can be exchanged in "Starpoint Exchange" for Character Fragments and other products.

※ "(Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket" Can only be used for the "Signs from Heart—Captive of a Dangerous Lover♥" event-limited Exclusive Weapon Summon. When both event-limited summon tickets and general gear summon tickets are held, the event-limited summon ticket will be used first.

4. \[Signs from Heart—Captive of a Dangerous Lover♥] Limited Event

- Event Stages Availability: 2025/08/25 (post maintenance)～2025/09/15 03:59 (UTC+8)

- Additional Challenge Stages Availability: 2025/09/01 14:00～2025/09/15 03:59 (UTC+8)

- Event Entrance, Love Radar, Store Availability: 2025/08/25 (post maintenance)～2025/09/22 03:59 (UTC+8)

- Clear the event stages to collect Love Signal and Event Tokens to obtain Exclusive Portrait, Summon Tickets, Gear Blueprint, rare materials, gold, Pulse Hosts and abundant rewards in "Love Radar" and "Exchange Shop"!

5. \[Signs from Heart—Captive of a Dangerous Lover♥] Limited Missions

- Availability: 2025/08/25 (post maintenance)～2025/09/22 03:59 (UTC+8)

- Stage Event Missions: There are a total of 5 stages, and you need to complete the previous stage to unlock the next one. Completing all 5 stages of missions will grant you the final reward!

- Character Level-Up Missions: During the event, leveling up the limited SSR characters to specified levels will reward you with a significant amount of gold and EXP chips, aiding in the rapid growth of your characters!

6. \[Signs from Heart—Captive of a Dangerous Lover♥] Event Mileage

- Availability: 2025/08/25 (post maintenance)～2025/09/22 03:59 (UTC+8)

- You can access the "Event Mileage" through the entrance on the upper-left corner of the main screen.

- Complete Mileage missions to obtain Mileage Points.

- Collect Mileage Points and claim rewards once reaching a specific amount.

- There's a chance to obtain exclusive drone "White Elf EX" and portrait "Saileen Morphosis".

- Use Crystals to immediately unlock Mileage Phases.

- Activate the "Dangerous Lover Mileage Certificate" to receive 1000% Super Value Offer additional rewards.

7. \[Signs from Heart—Captive of a Dangerous Lover♥] Log-In Rewards

- Availability: 2025/08/26 04:00～2025/09/15 03:59 (UTC+8)

8. \[Signs from Heart—Captive of a Dangerous Lover♥] Event Collection Area

- Availability: 2025/08/25 (post maintenance)～2025/09/16 03:59 (UTC+8)

- Enter through "Collection Area - Exclusive Collection" of the main screen

- Obtain even more Love Signal, Event Tokens and Pulse Host!

9. New \[Interaction Mode] and \[Encounter event] are available

- Availability: 2025/08/25 (post maintenance)～(indefinitely)

- \[Interaction Mode] and \[Encounter event] are available for the following characters

★ Una, the Megalodon

★ Sea Angel Mimic - Mi

10. \[Signs from Heart—Captive of a Dangerous Lover♥] Limited Bundles

- Availability: 2025/08/25 (post maintenance)～2025/09/22 03:59 (UTC+8)

Faint Heartbeat Pack

- Purchase Limit: Twice

- Contents: Free Crystals x200, General Summon Ticket x10

Locked Resonance Pack

- Purchase Limit: Twice

- Contents: Free Crystals x500, General Summon Ticket x20, Cosmos Gold x3,000

Taboo Sensations Support Pack

- Purchase Limit: Twice

- Contents: Free Crystals x1,000, General Summon Ticket x30, Cosmos Gold x10,000

Sinful Obsessions Pack

- Purchase Limit: Once

- Contents: General Summon Ticket x50, Star Fragment x1, Cosmos Gold x20,000

Captive Love Supply Set

- Purchase Limit: Twice

- Contents: Free Crystals x600, Gear Summon Ticket x10

Captive Love Supply Set (+)

- Purchase Limit: Twice

- Contents: Gear Summon Ticket x40

11. New Character Bundles

- Availability: 2025/08/25 (post maintenance)～Long-term sale

- Purchase Limit: Once per bundle

※ Character Bundles can be purchased within 7 days after unlocking.

Una, the Megalodon Breakthrough Pack

- Requirements: Una, the Megalodon reaches LV. 10 or rarity reaches UR+1

- Contents: Character Fragment (Una, the Megalodon) x50, Free Crystals x1,000, Cosmos Gold x100,000

Sea Angel Mimic - Mi Breakthrough Pack

- Requirements: Sea Angel Mimic - Mi reaches LV. 10 or rarity reaches UR+1

- Contents: Character Fragment (Sea Angel Mimic - Mi) x50, Free Crystals x1,000, Cosmos Gold x100,000

Una, the Megalodon Supply Pack

- Requirements: Una, the Megalodon reaches LV. 30

- Contents: random SSR Gear x1, Shared Blueprint (SR) x3, Weapon Boost Chip x3,000, Armor Boost Chip x3,000, Microchip Boost Chip x3,000, Drone Boost Chip x3,000, Cosmos Gold x15,000

Sea Angel Mimic - Mi Supply Pack

- Requirements: Sea Angel Mimic - Mi reaches LV. 30

- Contents: random SSR Gear x1, Shared Blueprint (SR) x3, Weapon Boost Chip x3,000, Armor Boost Chip x3,000, Microchip Boost Chip x3,000, Drone Boost Chip x3,000, Cosmos Gold x15,000

12. \[Mandy, the Penguin] Birthday Event Now Available

♥ Happy birthday to Mandy! ♥

Set the birthday character as the Cover Theme and tap to interact to celebrate this wonderful day!

Birthday Limited ♥ Encounter Event

- Availability: 2025/08/28 14:00～2025/09/04 03:59 (UTC+8)

- During the event time, players can unlock the "Mandy, the Penguin" birthday encounter event in "Routine - Birthday Encounter".

- "Mandy — Birthday Encounter 2024" is once again available for unlocking.

※ Once unlocked, the encounter event will be permanently available.

※ The final reward of a Birthday Encounter requires a "Birthday Encounter Key" to unlock.

※ The "Birthday Encounter Key" can be used for any character.

Birthday Limited ♥ Birthday Bundle

- Availability: 2025/08/28 14:00～2025/09/04 03:59 (UTC+8)

- Where to purchase: "Fate Replenishment" screen (Routine→Replenish)

Mandy, the Penguin Birthday Gift Box β

- Purchase Limit: Once

- Contents: Mandy's Birthday Portrait x1, Birthday Encounter Key x1, General Summon Ticket x10, Encounter Points x5

Mandy, the Penguin Birthday Resource Pack

- Purchase Limit: Once

- Contents: Birthday Encounter Key x1, Cosmos Gold x20,000

13. \[Lieutenant, the Most Reliable(♀)] Birthday Event Now Available

♥ Happy birthday to Lieutenant(♀)! ♥

Set the birthday character as the Cover Theme and tap to interact to celebrate this wonderful day!

Birthday Limited ♥ Encounter Event

- Availability: 2025/09/06 14:00～2025/09/13 03:59 (UTC+8)

- During the event time, players can unlock the "Lieutenant, the Most Reliable(♀)" birthday encounter event in "Routine - Birthday Encounter".

※ Once unlocked, the encounter event will be permanently available.

※ The final reward of a Birthday Encounter requires a "Birthday Encounter Key" to unlock.

※ The "Birthday Encounter Key" can be used for any character.

Birthday Limited ♥ Birthday Bundle

- Availability: 2025/09/06 14:00～2025/09/13 03:59 (UTC+8)

- Where to purchase: "Fate Replenishment" screen (Routine→Replenish)

Lieutenant, the Most Reliable(♀) Birthday Gift Box β

- Purchase Limit: Once

- Contents: Lieutenant's Birthday Portrait x1, Birthday Encounter Key x1, General Summon Ticket x10, Encounter Points x5

Lieutenant, the Most Reliable(♀) Birthday Resource Pack

- Purchase Limit: Once

- Contents: Birthday Encounter Key x1, Cosmos Gold x20,000

▼ Optimizations and Fixes

1. Typo fixes.

2. Artwork fixes.

3. Display interface optimization.

4. Added new reforgable exclusive weapons to \[Exclusive Weapon Reforge Facility]: Moisty Taboo Grimoire, Virgin Reaper.

Fix: When switching characters on the battlefield, the value and duration of the Shield effect provided by Agnes, the Unicorn's "Knight's Code" might be incorrect.

Star Lusts Team