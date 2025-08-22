Update 1.3.0!!
Added a countdown timer and unified the timer UI
Added an option to set a long break in the Pomodoro timer
Added avatar items
Added playlists(x2)
Other minor fixes
New Avatar Items!
New Playlists!
“FUGU – Urban Sketch”
Our first collaboration with an overseas label: Inner Ocean Records.
Not your usual chill lo-fi—this set leans jazz-influenced and genre-fluid, a thrilling crossover of Jazz × Hip-hop × Trap.
17 tracks, 45:39
“NAMI – Summer Daze”
From our friends at Japanolofi Records, a summer-themed playlist.
A lo-fi hip-hop collection with a nostalgic after-summer glow.
15 tracks, 34:04
Changed files in this update