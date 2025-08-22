Update 1.3.0!!

Added a countdown timer and unified the timer UI

Added an option to set a long break in the Pomodoro timer

Added avatar items

Added playlists(x2)

Other minor fixes

New Avatar Items!

New Playlists!

“FUGU – Urban Sketch”

Our first collaboration with an overseas label: Inner Ocean Records.

Not your usual chill lo-fi—this set leans jazz-influenced and genre-fluid, a thrilling crossover of Jazz × Hip-hop × Trap.

17 tracks, 45:39

“NAMI – Summer Daze”

From our friends at Japanolofi Records, a summer-themed playlist.

A lo-fi hip-hop collection with a nostalgic after-summer glow.

15 tracks, 34:04