22 August 2025 Build 19694348 Edited 22 August 2025 – 08:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 1.3.0!!

  • Added a countdown timer and unified the timer UI

  • Added an option to set a long break in the Pomodoro timer

  • Added avatar items

  • Added playlists(x2)

  • Other minor fixes

New Avatar Items!

New Playlists!

“FUGU – Urban Sketch”

Our first collaboration with an overseas label: Inner Ocean Records.

Not your usual chill lo-fi—this set leans jazz-influenced and genre-fluid, a thrilling crossover of Jazz × Hip-hop × Trap.

17 tracks, 45:39

“NAMI – Summer Daze”

From our friends at Japanolofi Records, a summer-themed playlist.

A lo-fi hip-hop collection with a nostalgic after-summer glow.

15 tracks, 34:04

Changed files in this update

