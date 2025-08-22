Ways of Alchemy, our medieval card game and alchemist simulator, is now available on Steam!

Turn weeds into deadly poison and build your alchemical empire while outwitting the Inquisition. Start with a humble shack and work your way to becoming a master alchemist.

Launch Sale

To celebrate the release, you can grab Ways of Alchemy at a discount right now!

Accessibility

Platform Support:

PC (Windows)

Steam Deck

Language Support:

English

Chinese (Simplified)

Chinese (Traditional)

Russian

Korean

Japanese

Thank You & Begin Your Ascension!

Ways of Alchemy wouldn't be possible without the support of indie game enthusiasts like you!