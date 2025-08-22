Ways of Alchemy, our medieval card game and alchemist simulator, is now available on Steam!
Turn weeds into deadly poison and build your alchemical empire while outwitting the Inquisition. Start with a humble shack and work your way to becoming a master alchemist.
Launch Sale
To celebrate the release, you can grab Ways of Alchemy at a discount right now!
Accessibility
Platform Support:
PC (Windows)
Steam Deck
Language Support:
English
Chinese (Simplified)
Chinese (Traditional)
Russian
Korean
Japanese
Thank You & Begin Your Ascension!
Ways of Alchemy wouldn't be possible without the support of indie game enthusiasts like you!
We’re going to support the game with patches and expand it with new content – join our community on Discord and X and don’t miss what’s coming next.