22 August 2025 Build 19694331 Edited 22 August 2025 – 08:13:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ways of Alchemy, our medieval card game and alchemist simulator, is now available on Steam!

Turn weeds into deadly poison and build your alchemical empire while outwitting the Inquisition. Start with a humble shack and work your way to becoming a master alchemist.

Launch Sale

To celebrate the release, you can grab Ways of Alchemy at a discount right now!

Accessibility

Platform Support:

  • PC (Windows)

  • Steam Deck

Language Support:

  • English

  • Chinese (Simplified)

  • Chinese (Traditional)

  • Russian

  • Korean

  • Japanese

Thank You & Begin Your Ascension!

Ways of Alchemy wouldn't be possible without the support of indie game enthusiasts like you!

We’re going to support the game with patches and expand it with new content – join our community on Discord and X and don’t miss what’s coming next.

