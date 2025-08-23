In this update i finally got around to fully grasping the marriage between the steamworks api sdk and the source sdk 2013 multiplayer mod. I established the steam_api.dll and configured the steam initialization process - gather user data - and push achievements data to the steam back end. This is currently a client side feature as server side triggers are still in the works. but this is a good beta to start with for a nights haunting source. until next time! to0dalLLo00
