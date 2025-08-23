 Skip to content
Major 23 August 2025 Build 19694199 Edited 23 August 2025 – 03:19:39 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

In this update i finally got around to fully grasping the marriage between the steamworks api sdk and the source sdk 2013 multiplayer mod. I established the steam_api.dll and configured the steam initialization process - gather user data - and push achievements data to the steam back end. This is currently a client side feature as server side triggers are still in the works. but this is a good beta to start with for a nights haunting source. until next time! to0dalLLo00

Changed files in this update

Depot 3418381
