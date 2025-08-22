 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight Last Epoch Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19694176 Edited 22 August 2025 – 07:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We've been working hard on a Lloyd the Monkey 3 Expansion, but thanks to our diligent audience, we've had a bug brought to our attention that we took the time to iron out. Essentially, Lura no longer randomly freezes when she is running and spamming shots. We've also added the DLC checks for when the time comes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2615441
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link