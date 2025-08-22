Minor Fix for 8/25
Update notes via Steam Community
We've been working hard on a Lloyd the Monkey 3 Expansion, but thanks to our diligent audience, we've had a bug brought to our attention that we took the time to iron out. Essentially, Lura no longer randomly freezes when she is running and spamming shots. We've also added the DLC checks for when the time comes.
