The soft-lock on descending to the final level of a campaign should really be fixed now
Class XP should no longer be reset (again, for real this time)
Fixed traits granted by item affixes
Fixed equipment scaling by level (it shouldn't)
'Respite' filler encounters will no longer spawn
Increased the rate at which monster health increases per level
Changed tooltips for 'Pass Turn' and 'Retreat'
Changed descriptions for DoT effects to give more information
Reduced the amount of bonus health regen gained per point of endurance
Fixed XP not displaying when sacrificing multiple treasures (it was still gained)
Fixed bestiary description for the Demon Tyrant
Added missing tooltip information to 'Inspiring' attack variant
'Hack' skill was missing a weapon tag (should work with polearm now)
'Maul' tooltip now explains that it can only be used on targets with reduced health
'Prevent skill use' effects like 'Silence' should work properly now
Fixed character skill use text not appearing
Fixed Union spellcast animation
