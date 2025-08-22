The soft-lock on descending to the final level of a campaign should really be fixed now

Class XP should no longer be reset (again, for real this time)

Fixed traits granted by item affixes

Fixed equipment scaling by level (it shouldn't)

'Respite' filler encounters will no longer spawn

Increased the rate at which monster health increases per level

Changed tooltips for 'Pass Turn' and 'Retreat'

Changed descriptions for DoT effects to give more information

Reduced the amount of bonus health regen gained per point of endurance

Fixed XP not displaying when sacrificing multiple treasures (it was still gained)

Fixed bestiary description for the Demon Tyrant

Added missing tooltip information to 'Inspiring' attack variant

'Hack' skill was missing a weapon tag (should work with polearm now)

'Maul' tooltip now explains that it can only be used on targets with reduced health

'Prevent skill use' effects like 'Silence' should work properly now

Fixed character skill use text not appearing

Fixed Union spellcast animation