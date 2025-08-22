 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19694114 Edited 22 August 2025 – 06:26:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed a random crash on trading.
- Fixed flickering "sell all" on Trading Screen.
- Fixed lock icons being visible out of bounds of the backpack area.
- Fixed durability being visible out of bounds of the trading area.
- Fixed the default position of the gold slider in the Stashing Screen and added thousands separators to the displayed values.

