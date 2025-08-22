New Features & Content
Kind Mode Added! A new optional difficulty mode where:
You do not lose items when dying or being robbed, only gold.
Gold loss upon death and being robbed is halved.
Traveling language merchants will always teach the language after payment (they will never run off).
New Creatures
11 new creatures have been added to the world!
New Encounters
10 new encounters are now available, appearing in early-game areas and beyond.
New Quests
2 new quests can now be discovered throughout the world.
Gameplay Changes
Inventory Quality-of-Life Updates
Equipped items are now visually marked with an asterisk in your inventory for quick identification.
Added a chime sound effect for when full of health or mana so you know when to stop when consuming things while in the inventory.
City job quests that are removed from the quest log will now reappear on the job board with the quest progress reset.
Base chance for a language merchant to run off without teaching has been reduced from 15% to 10%. As before, this chance is further reduced by your Luck stat.
Padded gambesons can now be sold to seamstresses.
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where some quest objectives were incorrectly displayed.
Fixed a bug where some quests were not progressing as intended.
Fixed a bug with the Moonshade woodcarver causing an item to not display.
What's Next
Coming in next Friday's update
More new quests and encounters!
New weapons that inflict special effects on enemies
Coming later
More save slots!
Bold font option for easier readability
If you've been enjoying your adventure please consider leaving a review, it would really help!
Changed files in this update