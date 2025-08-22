 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19694108 Edited 22 August 2025 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features & Content

  • Kind Mode Added! A new optional difficulty mode where:

    • You do not lose items when dying or being robbed, only gold.

    • Gold loss upon death and being robbed is halved.

    • Traveling language merchants will always teach the language after payment (they will never run off).

  • New Creatures

    • 11 new creatures have been added to the world!

  • New Encounters

    • 10 new encounters are now available, appearing in early-game areas and beyond.

  • New Quests

    • 2 new quests can now be discovered throughout the world.

Gameplay Changes

  • Inventory Quality-of-Life Updates

    • Equipped items are now visually marked with an asterisk in your inventory for quick identification.

    • Added a chime sound effect for when full of health or mana so you know when to stop when consuming things while in the inventory.

  • City job quests that are removed from the quest log will now reappear on the job board with the quest progress reset.

  • Base chance for a language merchant to run off without teaching has been reduced from 15% to 10%. As before, this chance is further reduced by your Luck stat.

  • Padded gambesons can now be sold to seamstresses.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where some quest objectives were incorrectly displayed.

  • Fixed a bug where some quests were not progressing as intended.

  • Fixed a bug with the Moonshade woodcarver causing an item to not display.

What's Next

  • Coming in next Friday's update

    • More new quests and encounters!

    • New weapons that inflict special effects on enemies

  • Coming later

    • More save slots!

    • Bold font option for easier readability

If you've been enjoying your adventure please consider leaving a review, it would really help!

Changed files in this update

