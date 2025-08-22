This is mostly another tuning update including adjustments to rocket speeds. It is mostly directed at a few bosses in one section of the game, but adds in some additional polish throughout.

Some slight spoilers for boss battles in the game ahead.

Weapons

-Rockets: Initial speed adjusted from 1 to 3. Acceleration delay decreased from 20 frames to 10.

-Power rocket acceleration delay decreased from 40 frames to 35 frames. Power rockets remain the same otherwise, including a slower startup speed.

Rockets are hard hitting, but hard to use. While that's intentional, they can sometimes err on the side of being too hard, to the point of being awkward to use, especially against flying or smaller enemies. This makes rockets feel more punchy and responsive, especially for newer players.

Power rockets are still slower, making the slightly harder to use in exchange for their increased damage. We'll say they're heavier.

Polish

-Adjusted the visual on the caverns switch wires.

-Additional sound effects added to certain actions and enemies.

-New visual effects added to collecting new equipment, power sparks, and life sparks.

-Added a main quest marker inside of the abandoned ship.

Enemies

-All slime enemies, Jelly, Custard, and Brulee are now slightly easier to kill with a lower base HP.

-Spike tank speed slightly reduced at higher intensities. It was a bit much, even at only slightly increased intensities.

-Bomb Droppers now avoid flying into lava.

-Starstormer movement reduced at higher intensities, but they fire slightly longer.

-Certain enemies (targets) that were very readily abusable now no longer count towards your defeated enemy total.

Bosses

Ur-Pisces

-Speed and intensity of attacks now scales with game intensity. It mostly did not before.

Penny

-HP and Max HP reduced.

-Delay between creation of flying heads increased, more at lower intensities. This should allow more opportunities to attack and less time chasing.

-At highest intensities, flying heads now have armor.

-Flying heads healing Penny now decrease their own HP more.

-Teleport delay increased across all intensities, more at lower intensities.

-Certain attacks can now no longer be chosen while their effects are still lingering. This means that there will be fewer unfair scenarios where chaos stacks on itself and you die earlier.

-Penny now fires status effect bullets more often at increased intensities.

-Destroying enemy summons now has a chance to create rocket ammo or small hearts at all intensities, but the chance goes down based on higher intensities.

-Other minor adjustments to the fight in general.

Penny has always been a bit of a difficulty spike, in part because of her ability to self-heal by draining her own summons. It doesn't help that the world and your own movement options open up considerably only after beating her. These adjustments are aimed at making her run and heal less and fight more. She will now heal less in general, but be slightly more aggressive across the board without throwing out lingering attacks consecutively. You are now also rewarded for destroying her summons, which will make you able to stay in the fight longer and use rockets without feeling as restricted. She now can also inflict several status effects at higher intensities or while at lower health, so come prepared.

Ur-Tauros

-Now creates bullets when opening up, with more bullets created at lower health and higher intensities.

-At higher intensities, can create burning bullets.

-Increased difficulty and speed of attacks across the board, but most especially at higher intensities.

Especially coming off of the heels of Penny, Ur-Tauros is relatively tame. Now it's slightly harder, with a new attack that keeps you from camping it as readily without being attacked. Normal intensity is mostly unchanged, with only slight adjustments to fire a few more bullets when the boss would otherwise be fairly passive.

Other

-Fixed an issue where music was not playing correctly in the ancient elevator.

-Text adjustments

-Some level geometry adjustments throughout.