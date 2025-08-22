 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19693997 Edited 22 August 2025 – 07:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug preventing legendary weapons from migrating to new save system, weapons should migrate automatically now.

  • Fixed an issue with the museum background shader causing it to look like army camo

  • Added some new optional dialogue for the player in the event they've paid of their debt. This mostly affects Duvet's questline but there are a couple other lines for other encounters too. Please do not pay your debt just to see how these encounters can play out now, all you get is some very stupid dialogue.

  • Demo players can now use the jester, knight, and necromancer vocations. Not sure why I locked these off in the demo, it's not like there was anything in the demo to tell you they were in the full game :|

