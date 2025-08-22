Fixed a bug preventing legendary weapons from migrating to new save system, weapons should migrate automatically now.

Fixed an issue with the museum background shader causing it to look like army camo

Added some new optional dialogue for the player in the event they've paid of their debt. This mostly affects Duvet's questline but there are a couple other lines for other encounters too. Please do not pay your debt just to see how these encounters can play out now, all you get is some very stupid dialogue.