- Start combat music and alert player of incoming ogres on first portal travel
- Added background music to main menu and in between waves
- Updated some UI elements for font consistency
- Changed 'Reload' from Shoot Button to R(keyboard) or RightShoulder(Controller)
- Bugfix: Added some missing colliders to prevent player from getting stuck
Update notes for August 21 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
