 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight Last Epoch Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19693982 Edited 22 August 2025 – 06:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Start combat music and alert player of incoming ogres on first portal travel
- Added background music to main menu and in between waves
- Updated some UI elements for font consistency
- Changed 'Reload' from Shoot Button to R(keyboard) or RightShoulder(Controller)
- Bugfix: Added some missing colliders to prevent player from getting stuck

Changed files in this update

Depot 3685481
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link