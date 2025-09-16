 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite skate. Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 September 2025 Build 19693967 Edited 16 September 2025 – 21:46:41 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Play again function on Duel and Arcade now tracks ranking score over all matches.
  • Minor bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3502371
  • Loading history…
macOS English Depot 3502372
  • Loading history…
Linux English Depot 3502373
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link