Hello, this is the Fishing Online team.

The most frequently reported issue so far has been account access failures and login errors.

Upon investigation, it has been confirmed that the login issues may occur if a Steam account ID contains special characters.

This issue can occur regardless of the account’s language setting (Korean, English, etc.).

Please be noted that we have already applied a hotfix and completed the improvement.

If the same issue persists, please contact us via the Steam Community or the official Discord channel.

We’ve also added a bug report feature to help you submit any issues you encounter during gameplay. To use this feature, tap the “Feedback” button at the bottom of the screen, then select the “Bug Report” button.

Please note that the game will temporarily close to launch the bug report system — this is an intended behavior, so there’s no need to worry. After entering the title and details of the bug and pressing SEND, information about the situation will be securely sent to our server. Rest assured, no personal or sensitive information will ever be transmitted.

As always, thank you for your continued support.