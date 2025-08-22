 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19693831
Update notes via Steam Community

#TodayIsFriday Campaign #10




Every Friday a new song will be added for free to the base game!
Today, 8/15, the following song has been added to Free Play Mode:

  • Late Night Coastline / Srav3R （CHRONO CIRCLE Crossover Song）



If you enjoy this song, you'll likely enjoy next week's TANO*C Collaboration event too!

This marks the end of our first installation of the #TodayIsFriday Campaign.

We want to thank everyone for participating! Please keep an eye out for our next one!

VIRTUAL PATH「WEEKLY CHALLENGE FROM PHN!X」 Update!


This week's weekly challenge chart is for the following song:
  • Whiteout / lapix



Bugfixes


  • Fixed a bug that caused the game to not respond to user input on the Result screen while the DEEMO II Collaboration PATH was selected.
  • Other small bugfixes.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2928334
