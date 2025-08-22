#TodayIsFriday Campaign #10

Late Night Coastline / Srav3R （CHRONO CIRCLE Crossover Song）



VIRTUAL PATH「WEEKLY CHALLENGE FROM PHN!X」 Update!

Whiteout / lapix



Bugfixes

Fixed a bug that caused the game to not respond to user input on the Result screen while the DEEMO II Collaboration PATH was selected.



Other small bugfixes.



Every Friday a new song will be added for free to the base game!Today, 8/15, the following song has been added to Free Play Mode:If you enjoy this song, you'll likely enjoy next week's TANO*C Collaboration event too!This marks the end of our first installation of the #TodayIsFriday Campaign.We want to thank everyone for participating! Please keep an eye out for our next one!This week's weekly challenge chart is for the following song: