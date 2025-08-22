Patch 1.0.4

- August 22, 2025

Gameplay Changes:

- Blodhavn: Improved and added collision hitboxes to certain areas.

- Blodhavn: Made the courtyard a separate, unlockable sector.

- Blodhavn: Moved a perk spawn location into the courtyard.

- Blodhavn: Increased cost of M1 Thompson wallbuy to $2,000 (was $1,500).

- Cash is now given out on a per-kill basis rather than a per-hit basis to make all weapons equally economically viable.

- $125 per Draugr killed.

- $250 per Elite Draugr killed.

Bug Fixes:

- Draugar can no longer push players out-of-bounds.

- Fixed an issue where the sector border interaction UI would stay active even when looking away.

Misc:

- Increased the LOD distance of pebbles.

