Patch 1.0.4
- August 22, 2025
Gameplay Changes:
- Blodhavn: Improved and added collision hitboxes to certain areas.
- Blodhavn: Made the courtyard a separate, unlockable sector.
- Blodhavn: Moved a perk spawn location into the courtyard.
- Blodhavn: Increased cost of M1 Thompson wallbuy to $2,000 (was $1,500).
- Cash is now given out on a per-kill basis rather than a per-hit basis to make all weapons equally economically viable.
- $125 per Draugr killed.
- $250 per Elite Draugr killed.
Bug Fixes:
- Draugar can no longer push players out-of-bounds.
- Fixed an issue where the sector border interaction UI would stay active even when looking away.
Misc:
- Increased the LOD distance of pebbles.
