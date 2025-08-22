- Updated the portrait for The Riflebird to a new image
Level adjustments
- Level 6-2 - Fixed danger zone music not triggering toward the end
- Darn Town Onslaught - Adjusted credits text to also include Norton's name (the level did not have any assets from Norton, but the game was made by 4 people and 3 of their names were credited on the level, so... why not)
Story Mode level tweaks
- Act 5.23 - Balanced to be a little easier on Easy, Normal, and Sunset difficulties
- Act 6.3 - Balanced to be a little easier on Easy, Normal, and Sunset difficulties
Quality of Life / Miscellaneous
- Added new Gameplay Assist, Color Limit. This will limit colors to 3 at maximum (excluding Wave color increases) in Story Mode, as an accessibility option
- Reorganized some of the settings menus
- You can now go back a few lines in the files by pressing either Shift button, right mouse click, backspace, or L2/R2 on a controller
- Added two new menu animations to the settings, one of which unlocks if you get all achievements (actually added three, as one automatically unlocks late into Story Mode). These can be toggled in the settings under Visuals -> Other -> Menu Animation
- Added a new name to the special thanks in the credits
General bug fixes
- Fixed issue in the File Database where the button to change to the next page of files sometimes doesn't work
- Fixed bug with accuracy on Statistics on new save files
- Fixed typo on Discord rich presence
- Fixed bug where trying to play a custom level before seeing the tutorial improperly shows the tutorial & title screen
- Fixed oversight where the level start quote of custom levels could be formatted in a way that breaks the entire level start screen
- Fixed oversight where the level end quote of custom levels would not be displayed
Changed files in this update