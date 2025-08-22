Thank you very much for playing "Clean Freak! Perfect Cook!"
If you encounter any bugs or issues while playing, please report them using the methods below.
■ What to include in your report
The situation where the issue occurred (what actions you took)
Where it happened (stage, mode, etc.)
Your environment (OS, whether you used a controller, etc.)
Screenshots or videos if possible
■ How to report
Post in the Steam Community Hub threads
or
Send an email to:
snaketone.info@gmail.com
We greatly appreciate your continued support for "Clean Freak! Perfect Cook!".