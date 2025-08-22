Thank you very much for playing "Clean Freak! Perfect Cook!"

If you encounter any bugs or issues while playing, please report them using the methods below.

■ What to include in your report

The situation where the issue occurred (what actions you took)

Where it happened (stage, mode, etc.)

Your environment (OS, whether you used a controller, etc.)

Screenshots or videos if possible

■ How to report

Post in the Steam Community Hub threads

or

Send an email to:

snaketone.info@gmail.com

We greatly appreciate your continued support for "Clean Freak! Perfect Cook!".