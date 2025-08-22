 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19693750 Edited 22 August 2025 – 09:13:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you very much for playing "Clean Freak! Perfect Cook!"

If you encounter any bugs or issues while playing, please report them using the methods below.

■ What to include in your report

  • The situation where the issue occurred (what actions you took)

  • Where it happened (stage, mode, etc.)

  • Your environment (OS, whether you used a controller, etc.)

  • Screenshots or videos if possible

■ How to report

  • Post in the Steam Community Hub threads

or

We greatly appreciate your continued support for "Clean Freak! Perfect Cook!".

