Dear islanders, happy Qixi Festival! This update brings you romance and surprises galore:

💍 Ding Wu can now get married!

Take your relationship with Ding Wu to the next level and begin your married life together.

🌙 Midnight Whispers for Couples

In the quiet of the night, listen to the tender secrets of your lover.

First available: Xiaowan, Fumeng, Tang Yuxin, Fule

Other characters will be added gradually—stay tuned!

🪸 New Undersea Creatures

Arc Jelly

Ripple Jelly

Spotted Star Jelly

Catch them and place them in your aquarium to light up your very own underwater world.

🏃 Energy Ring Removed

Traveling, fishing, and diving adventures are now easier and more carefree—no more restrictions!

💡 Inspiration System Optimized

Significantly reduced the required inspiration points, making creation smoother.

✨ Thank you all for your continued support. May you spend a gentle and romantic Qixi night on Houhai Island~