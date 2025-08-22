 Skip to content
Major 22 August 2025 Build 19693603
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear islanders, happy Qixi Festival! This update brings you romance and surprises galore:

💍 Ding Wu can now get married!
Take your relationship with Ding Wu to the next level and begin your married life together.

🌙 Midnight Whispers for Couples
In the quiet of the night, listen to the tender secrets of your lover.

First available: Xiaowan, Fumeng, Tang Yuxin, Fule
Other characters will be added gradually—stay tuned!

🪸 New Undersea Creatures

  • Arc Jelly

  • Ripple Jelly

  • Spotted Star Jelly

Catch them and place them in your aquarium to light up your very own underwater world.

🏃 Energy Ring Removed
Traveling, fishing, and diving adventures are now easier and more carefree—no more restrictions!

💡 Inspiration System Optimized
Significantly reduced the required inspiration points, making creation smoother.

✨ Thank you all for your continued support. May you spend a gentle and romantic Qixi night on Houhai Island~

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3069041
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3069042
  • Loading history…
