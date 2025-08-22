Dear islanders, happy Qixi Festival! This update brings you romance and surprises galore:
💍 Ding Wu can now get married!
Take your relationship with Ding Wu to the next level and begin your married life together.
🌙 Midnight Whispers for Couples
In the quiet of the night, listen to the tender secrets of your lover.
First available: Xiaowan, Fumeng, Tang Yuxin, Fule
Other characters will be added gradually—stay tuned!
🪸 New Undersea Creatures
Arc Jelly
Ripple Jelly
Spotted Star Jelly
Catch them and place them in your aquarium to light up your very own underwater world.
🏃 Energy Ring Removed
Traveling, fishing, and diving adventures are now easier and more carefree—no more restrictions!
💡 Inspiration System Optimized
Significantly reduced the required inspiration points, making creation smoother.
✨ Thank you all for your continued support. May you spend a gentle and romantic Qixi night on Houhai Island~
