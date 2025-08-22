 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19693595 Edited 22 August 2025 – 06:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

* change: player balancing is now stronger so it doesnt look like the player is walking on its knees all the time
* bugfix: stat upgrade screen is now working again
* the window of picking up interactables after using an attack is now faster
* change: add a new spell on to key z that you can use even when stunned, to get out of stunlock situations
* change: add upgrade that lets you spawn more projectiles
* change: parrying projectiles with melee is now possible
* bugfix: fix issue with some knockback directions being calculated incorrectly
* change: add upgrade that makes the player spin
* change: add lifesteal upgrade that you can attach to weapons
* change: lifesteal is no longer available through levelups
* change: heavy attack upgrade that increases stats by 10x when heavy attacking
* bugfix: issue with heavy attack stat scaling multiplication
* change: add upgrade that spends all mana to deal magic damage at target
* change: add upgrade slot for powerup
* change: add upgrade for powerup that helps you dodge enemy attacks
* change: add upgrade slot for cape
* bugfix: projectiles should no longer be sticking to harold forever when he fails to reflect it back to player
* bugfix: when projectile is reflected, the projectile explosion is no longer dealing damage to the reflector
* bugfix: jumping no longer cancels spellcast
* bugfix: necromancy no longer applies again if the minion dies again on your side
* bugfix: first use of some heavy attacks was not applying upgrades properly

