

* change: player balancing is now stronger so it doesnt look like the player is walking on its knees all the time

* bugfix: stat upgrade screen is now working again

* the window of picking up interactables after using an attack is now faster

* change: add a new spell on to key z that you can use even when stunned, to get out of stunlock situations

* change: add upgrade that lets you spawn more projectiles

* change: parrying projectiles with melee is now possible

* bugfix: fix issue with some knockback directions being calculated incorrectly

* change: add upgrade that makes the player spin

* change: add lifesteal upgrade that you can attach to weapons

* change: lifesteal is no longer available through levelups

* change: heavy attack upgrade that increases stats by 10x when heavy attacking

* bugfix: issue with heavy attack stat scaling multiplication

* change: add upgrade that spends all mana to deal magic damage at target

* change: add upgrade slot for powerup

* change: add upgrade for powerup that helps you dodge enemy attacks

* change: add upgrade slot for cape

* bugfix: projectiles should no longer be sticking to harold forever when he fails to reflect it back to player

* bugfix: when projectile is reflected, the projectile explosion is no longer dealing damage to the reflector

* bugfix: jumping no longer cancels spellcast

* bugfix: necromancy no longer applies again if the minion dies again on your side

* bugfix: first use of some heavy attacks was not applying upgrades properly