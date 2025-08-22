 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19693589 Edited 22 August 2025 – 06:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Steam build:

⬖ You can set a custom home image.

⬖ Press the "⮝" button when you are at the last Home image (press "❯" in the bottom right of the Home panel to get to it).

Share yours on Discord or reddit :)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3655581
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3655582
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3655583
  • Loading history…
