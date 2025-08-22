Dear players, hello! We are thrilled to announce that after careful polishing, the full version of our magical roguelike bullet hell shooter—"Little Witch Survivors"—is finally here today! 🎮✨

Each little witch possesses unique magical abilities. Combine them with over 150 different Familiars to create ever-changing battle strategies, helping you fight your way through the storm of bullets!

✨ Game Features Overview:

🧙‍♀️ 20 Unique Little Witches: Each witch has exclusive magical abilities, waiting for you to discover the strongest combinations!

🛡️ 150 Types of Familiars: From cute to cool, each Familiar has its unique attack style and special evolution path!

🌍 5 Exquisite Maps: Explore vastly different scenes, each level is full of unknown dangers and surprises!

⚔️ 6 Difficulty Levels + Endless Mode: Whether you're a novice or a hardcore player, you can find your own challenge!

💛 Launch Includes Six Orange Weapons (Orange-tier Familiars): Each one features a permanent growth mechanism, giving you limitless satisfaction!

🌟 Welcome Feedback, Grow Together! If you encounter any bugs during your playthrough, or have any suggestions and ideas, please feel free to tell us via the Steam Community Discussions or customer service email! Your every piece of feedback is a vital driving force for our continuous optimization of the game!

Thank you for your ongoing support and patience. We look forward to seeing all you wizards in the game! ❤️