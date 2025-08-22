 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19693492 Edited 22 August 2025 – 23:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed track records not recording all distances.
  • Fixed game resetting track length after each run.
  • Adjusted scroll speed on numerous dropdowns and scroll boxes.
  • Fixed default tuning page for Blown Alcohol, Pro Turbo, Pro Nitrous & Procharger doorslammer tuning.
  • Adjusted Eclipseon nostalgia funnycar front end stance.
  • Fixed save tunes not allowing you to click on the filename box.
  • Fixed PaoloXXL small pump nitro cars rear wing error.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2389381
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link