- Fixed track records not recording all distances.
- Fixed game resetting track length after each run.
- Adjusted scroll speed on numerous dropdowns and scroll boxes.
- Fixed default tuning page for Blown Alcohol, Pro Turbo, Pro Nitrous & Procharger doorslammer tuning.
- Adjusted Eclipseon nostalgia funnycar front end stance.
- Fixed save tunes not allowing you to click on the filename box.
- Fixed PaoloXXL small pump nitro cars rear wing error.
Update Notes v0.1.5
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2389381
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update