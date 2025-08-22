 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19693373
Update notes via Steam Community
August 21, 2025

  • Enhanced several UI elements to be more readable on SteamDeck.
  • Some adjustments to visual FX speeds to match the selected game speed.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3206021
macOS Depot 3206022
