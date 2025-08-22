- Enhanced several UI elements to be more readable on SteamDeck.
- Some adjustments to visual FX speeds to match the selected game speed.
v1.0.268 update improves SteamDeck UI
Update notes via Steam Community
August 21, 2025
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3206021
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3206022
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update