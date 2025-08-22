- Circle Pattern renamed to Flange and centre tube mode added.
- Makerchip text on face options and faster generation.
- Gridfinity baseplate and box tools are now tabs within a single tool.
- Home tab added
- Fixes for crashes caused by fast model updates and tool switching
- Faster initial load
Update 1.6
