22 August 2025 Build 19693355 Edited 22 August 2025 – 05:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Circle Pattern renamed to Flange and centre tube mode added.
  • Makerchip text on face options and faster generation.
  • Gridfinity baseplate and box tools are now tabs within a single tool.
  • Home tab added
  • Fixes for crashes caused by fast model updates and tool switching
  • Faster initial load

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3565811
