22 August 2025 Build 19693333 Edited 22 August 2025 – 05:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
【睡神仙高卧隐仙岩 蛰龙吟再现百年缘】

1、开放【飞飞罗汉】行颠、【蛰龙高卧】尹玄真相关事件。
2、增加【孤猿客】袁飞的故事剧情。当有开启故事模式的角色时，主界面右侧将出现头像提示。
3、开发新功法【灵兽通心诀】。
4、设置中增加【月末再回门派】选项，勾选后只有当每月行动力全部消耗时才自动跳转回门派。
5、增加日志功能，可查看事件奖励以及战斗日志。
6、优化补充木桑、尹玄真、辛无厌、华辞轩、阮碧青等人物小传。
7、修复部分事件和文本错误。

Windows 64-bitSimplified Chinese Depot 3039501
