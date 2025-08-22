1. The detection method for paddle overlaps with water bodies has been changed from a single validation system to an overlap-count validation system.
This fixes the bug where paddle input would stop working when leaving an area with overlapping water bodies.
2. The requirements for obtaining Collectible #29 have been changed.
3. Fixed an issue where the effect of Collectible #3 was being applied multiple times when acquiring other collectibles while it was active.
4. Fixed a bug where deleting items after clearing the game once would cause “Time Attack Mode” to become locked again.
4-1. Players who have already cleared the game at least once can reactivate Collectible #27 to unlock the locked “Time Attack Mode.”
5. Adjusted the height of part of the uphill section in the construction site of Level 1 to better match the surrounding structures.
Patch Notes – Update Version 1.0.5
Update notes via Steam Community
