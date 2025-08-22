This build has not been seen in a public branch.

BETA Version 2.1.1 fixes deployed!

After much additional playtesting by myself and a handful of kind volunteers, I have deployed various fixes for the Beta version. If you wish to play the Beta version, please follow the instructions below.

*WARNING*

As the Beta version MAY still contain some serious bugs, I would strongly recommend backing up your save file located here:

C:\\Program Files (x86)\\Steam\\steamapps\\common\\Pixel Pixie\\www\\save

This way, if you encounter any major issues, you will not lose your hard earned save data!

In order to opt into the beta:

1) RIGHT CLICK Pixel Pixie in your Steam library

2) Click PROPERTIES

3) Click BETAS

4) Under the BETA PARTICIPATION dropdown, select "playtest_beta"

5) No password is required

After exiting, Steam should start downloading the Beta version!

Patch Notes

Major Bugs

Addressed issue where Volcano Area bosses would not spawn again if you failed to defeat them on the first attempt.

A certain interaction involving a "quiz" could be skipped even if you had never seen it.

Unlockable upgrade that SHOULD have allowed you to start new runs with 5 items was only awarding you 2.

Game would freeze when trying to leave the "casino event" and then changing your mind.

Game would freeze if you made a certain choice regarding the "Griffin" and then re-entered the Meadow on a subsequent run.

Minor Bugs

Addressed many typo and text consistency issues.

A certain furry character's portrait did not display during dialogue.

Wrong bust image was appearing when talking to Lampo (Red Pixie)

Relic shop would offer Light Curtain in exchange for grapes instead of money. Corrected.

Meadow "? event" could in one specific scenario, cause the available recruit to re-roll.

"Starting Gift" upgrade was not correctly displaying current Grapes held.

Balance Changes

Griffin Boss HP/ATK reduced from 900/50 to 700/30.

Skill Tree upgrades that allow chance for recruits to act twice in one turn cost increased from 10 grapes to 15.

Quality of Life Changes



"Monk" interaction now has dedicated music.

Events surrounding the "Mystic Hollow" location are now skippable if you have experienced them previously.

Minor adjustments to interactions with animals.

Thank you all again for your patronage and kind feedback. With a little more playtesting to hunt down any remaining pesky bugs, I will be comfortable making this "Beta" version the default version of Pixel Pixie. See y'all on the next update!