 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Last Epoch Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19692962 Edited 22 August 2025 – 05:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

BETA Version 2.1.1 fixes deployed!

After much additional playtesting by myself and a handful of kind volunteers, I have deployed various fixes for the Beta version. If you wish to play the Beta version, please follow the instructions below.

*WARNING*

As the Beta version MAY still contain some serious bugs, I would strongly recommend backing up your save file located here:

C:\\Program Files (x86)\\Steam\\steamapps\\common\\Pixel Pixie\\www\\save

This way, if you encounter any major issues, you will not lose your hard earned save data!

In order to opt into the beta:

1) RIGHT CLICK Pixel Pixie in your Steam library

2) Click PROPERTIES

3) Click BETAS

4) Under the BETA PARTICIPATION dropdown, select "playtest_beta"

5) No password is required

After exiting, Steam should start downloading the Beta version!

Patch Notes

 

Major Bugs

  • Addressed issue where Volcano Area bosses would not spawn again if you failed to defeat them on the first attempt.

  • A certain interaction involving a "quiz" could be skipped even if you had never seen it.

  • Unlockable upgrade that SHOULD have allowed you to start new runs with 5 items was only awarding you 2.

  • Game would freeze when trying to leave the "casino event" and then changing your mind.

  • Game would freeze if you made a certain choice regarding the "Griffin" and then re-entered the Meadow on a subsequent run.

Minor Bugs

  • Addressed many typo and text consistency issues.

  • A certain furry character's portrait did not display during dialogue.

  • Wrong bust image was appearing when talking to Lampo (Red Pixie)

  • Relic shop would offer Light Curtain in exchange for grapes instead of money. Corrected.

  • Meadow "? event" could in one specific scenario, cause the available recruit to re-roll.

  • "Starting Gift" upgrade was not correctly displaying current Grapes held.

Balance Changes

  • Griffin Boss HP/ATK reduced from 900/50 to 700/30.

  • Skill Tree upgrades that allow chance for recruits to act twice in one turn cost increased from 10 grapes to 15.

Quality of Life Changes

  • "Monk" interaction now has dedicated music.

  • Events surrounding the "Mystic Hollow" location are now skippable if you have experienced them previously.

  • Minor adjustments to interactions with animals.

Thank you all again for your patronage and kind feedback. With a little more playtesting to hunt down any remaining pesky bugs, I will be comfortable making this "Beta" version the default version of Pixel Pixie. See y'all on the next update!

Changed depots in playtest_beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19692962
Windows English Depot 2997781
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link