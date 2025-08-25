TurretGirls, the explosive railgun turret defense shooter, is officially available now on Steam! Humanity’s last hope is here, and it’s packing more firepower, sass, and omurice-fueled determination than ever.

TurretGirls - Launch Trailer

Since the release of the TurretGirls demo, major improvements have been made to the game, including smoother framerates, increased resolution options, new features, and polished gameplay systems. The end result? A faster, flashier, and more explosive alien-splatting experience worthy of the Planetary Alien Neutralization & Tactical Strike Unit (better known as P.A.N.T.S.U.).

\[New Features]

■ Added Generator Warning Feature

・A warning marker appears on generators that may be destroyed.

・Toggle display/hide in the options.

■ Reload Gauge/Remaining Ammo Display

・Displays the remaining ammo for your equipped weapon and a progress bar during reloading.

・Toggle display/hide in the options.

■ Added Screen Resolution Options

・Added options for options.

(2560 x 1440, 1920 x 1080, 1600 x 900, 1280 x 720, 1136 x 640)

■ Added Frame Rate (FPS) Options

・Added FPS selection options.

(30 FPS, 60 FPS, 90 FPS, 120 FPS) FPS, no restrictions)

■ Added a costume destruction cut-in option

- Added an option to blur the costume destruction cut-in and the result screen when a girl dies.

- Added a feature to adjust the blur resolution.

■ Full localization support

- Localized some text that was previously limited to English.

■ Korean support

- Added Korean language support.

■ Added an option reset function.

- Added a feature to reset options to their default settings.

■ Achievement progress display

- Progress values ​​are now displayed for cumulative achievements.

(Displayed in the details panel at the bottom left of the screen when selecting equipment in the loadout.)

■ Expanded costume destruction cut-in features

- Previously, a fixed pose was assigned to each destroyed part, but now multiple poses can be selected.

- Added new poses (4 poses). )

■ Clothing Destruction Cut-in Pose Selection

- Jacket Damage: Selected from 2 poses

- Shirt Damage: Selected from 2 poses

- Skirt Damage: Selected from 3 poses (one of which is the same as the sock damage pose)

- Sock Damage: Selected from 3 poses (one of which is the same as the skirt damage pose)

- Total Damage (Nude): Selected from all poses

\[Adjustments and Bug Fixes]

- Optimization

- Improved GPU crashes

- Prevented the mouse cursor from going off-screen during battle

- Adjusted mouse sensitivity range

- Adjusted mouse input so that it's not affected by frame rate

- Adjusted enemy hit sound effects

- Adjusted some accessories to sway

- Adjusted the visibility of some effects

- Adjusted the visibility of rare enemies

\[Things Considered but Discarded]

- We received user feedback requesting that the turrets always face the crosshairs, but we decided not to implement this. The reason for this is that doing so would result in the turrets being fixed in their orientation, making it impossible to view the girl from various angles. (With the current specifications, you can also view the girl from the front.) The moment you fire, she turns to face the direction of the crosshairs, so we don't think it will be a major disadvantage for players.

Experience TurretGirls today at full power!

Performance? Boosted. Uniform functionality? Maybe not so much.