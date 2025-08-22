The lighting system has been completely rebuilt! It was an insane thing to do, a bit like replacing the ground floor of a skyscraper, but we did it anyway. Why? you ask. Well, the old lighting system couldn't handle some edge cases very well, and the new system is faster, looks better, and light sources can now have different colours!



You can now craft potions!



Lots of other small improvements as well.



Keep that hearth burning!



