 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Last Epoch Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19692832 Edited 22 August 2025 – 04:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The lighting system has been completely rebuilt! It was an insane thing to do, a bit like replacing the ground floor of a skyscraper, but we did it anyway. Why? you ask. Well, the old lighting system couldn't handle some edge cases very well, and the new system is faster, looks better, and light sources can now have different colours!

You can now craft potions!

Lots of other small improvements as well.

Keep that hearth burning!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2150841
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link