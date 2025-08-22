- Improve replay UI, you can now hide the UI, restart the run, and much more.
- You can now view a replay of your last run.
- Implemented some client side caching to reduce visual latency in menus.
- Added two new maps, map_line, and map_slope
Patch 0.1.8
