 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Last Epoch Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 22 August 2025 Build 19692771 Edited 22 August 2025 – 04:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Community popular maps are now available to view in-game.

Rooms display the names of community maps.

Fixed some bugs that occurred when joining mid-game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3444221
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link