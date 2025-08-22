Patch 0.9.0.3 contains an important QoL improvement and several bug fixes!
Quality of Life Changes
- Various team menus (such as swapping to different Rogumon) now show that Rogumon's health status. Hopefully this will prevent accidentally swapping to and losing low health Rogumon!
Bug Fixes
- Several RNG-related inconsistencies across saving/loading have been addressed. If you quit in the middle of a battle, that battle should _always_ have the same enemies when you return
- Addressed several issues where health bars wouldn't disappear properly
- Fixed an issue where it was sometimes impossible to navigate to team and item menus from the map (despite appearing that you could do so)
- Fixed an issue where the Willful One icon could erroneously appear in an additional Rogumon slot
- Fixed small typo in the move "Static Burst"
- Added clarifying text to the move "Obscure"
- Fixed potentially incorrect names displaying for Rogumon in the pre-run starter select screen
Changed files in this update