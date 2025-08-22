 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Last Epoch Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19692692 Edited 22 August 2025 – 04:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch 0.9.0.3 contains an important QoL improvement and several bug fixes!

Quality of Life Changes

  • Various team menus (such as swapping to different Rogumon) now show that Rogumon's health status. Hopefully this will prevent accidentally swapping to and losing low health Rogumon!


Bug Fixes

  • Several RNG-related inconsistencies across saving/loading have been addressed. If you quit in the middle of a battle, that battle should _always_ have the same enemies when you return
  • Addressed several issues where health bars wouldn't disappear properly
  • Fixed an issue where it was sometimes impossible to navigate to team and item menus from the map (despite appearing that you could do so)
  • Fixed an issue where the Willful One icon could erroneously appear in an additional Rogumon slot
  • Fixed small typo in the move "Static Burst"
  • Added clarifying text to the move "Obscure"
  • Fixed potentially incorrect names displaying for Rogumon in the pre-run starter select screen

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3157551
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3157552
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3157553
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link