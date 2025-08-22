IT is here!

Poker is in the saloons now!

Roaming Animal and Bandito hand placed random spawns

Bandits spawn within their territories and still fight other gangs for new lands!

The Companion system is here and youll have to grab Queso to unlock Salem the cat!

New starting area will drop you into the underworld makes since for the story!

The Quest arrow should track quests and bounties!

Some Bug fixes but some new ones might have happened.

Gun and Butcher shops have a "opening soon" sign and dog barks when you get close.

What is coming next?

Shotguns for you and enemies.

Gun stores will sell other variants of weapons.

Massive Hunting Overhaul that plays into the butchers.

Day and night will affect Npcs and the world.

First Cities being finished.

Delivery Missions.

Fast Travel will be wagons and Trains!

Map to see where you are and all!

Much more food like BBQ sauce.

With that being said yes I might not have caught all the bugs if new ones happened. Please report them to me or any crashes and along the weekend I can pinpoint the roots!

Keep lassoing oop said too much on future content!

Games For GAMERRSSS AlwAYYYSSS

Blake "AGGRESSIVE KIWI" Out!!!

oh here is a new teaser for the cover art its in the final sketch phase

Also soon price will jump to 7.99 you have been warned!