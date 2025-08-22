 Skip to content
Major 22 August 2025 Build 19692676 Edited 22 August 2025 – 04:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

IT is here!

  • Poker is in the saloons now!

  • Roaming Animal and Bandito hand placed random spawns

  • Bandits spawn within their territories and still fight other gangs for new lands!

  • The Companion system is here and youll have to grab Queso to unlock Salem the cat!

  • New starting area will drop you into the underworld makes since for the story!

  • The Quest arrow should track quests and bounties!

  • Some Bug fixes but some new ones might have happened.

  • Gun and Butcher shops have a "opening soon" sign and dog barks when you get close.

What is coming next?

  • Shotguns for you and enemies.

  • Gun stores will sell other variants of weapons.

  • Massive Hunting Overhaul that plays into the butchers.

  • Day and night will affect Npcs and the world.

  • First Cities being finished.

  • Delivery Missions.

  • Fast Travel will be wagons and Trains!

  • Map to see where you are and all!

  • Much more food like BBQ sauce.

With that being said yes I might not have caught all the bugs if new ones happened. Please report them to me or any crashes and along the weekend I can pinpoint the roots!

Keep lassoing oop said too much on future content!

Games For GAMERRSSS AlwAYYYSSS

Blake "AGGRESSIVE KIWI" Out!!!

oh here is a new teaser for the cover art its in the final sketch phase

Also soon price will jump to 7.99 you have been warned!

