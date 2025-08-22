Thanks everyone for all the suggestions and bug reports, I read them all!
QOL
- Building previews now show specific blocked tiles and a different visual for out of Reach range.
- Build mode no longer suppresses Ctrl click (you can drop structures in addition to reagents now)
- When harvesting an Ichor Slick, if the pool is full, also harvest one of the held entities.
- Nitor light is much larger and slightly brighter
- Anchor Stone UI shows count now (hides at 0), will still go above 1000
- New tooltip scaffolding for in-world items setup; new Hover Tooltips for Mote Fields, Rifts, Entropy. More to come.
Performance
- Significantly refactored Colliders - Click Colliders are now generated based on footprint, which also means harvesting can only be done at the base of a doodad instead of its sprite. This will also easily allow harvesting items behind large blocking Structures like Portals.
- Colliders were a large part of teardown cost, so going to Main Menu or finishing the game should be significantly faster.
- More Belt logic optimizations: Increase belt chain length; better caching logic; better compression maintenance.
- Colliders are now only active if you can see them
- Multithread Manager refinement for better use with more types of hardware
- Several small micro optimizations around object lifecycles.
Bug Fixes
- Torrential Slipstream is now Lit instead of Unlit
- When 2 ichor slick pools are merged, only merge their count if they have the same entity. Otherwise, one entity type will always be consumed.
- Ritual lines no longer show up on other planes
- Mote patches and entropy sources can now span multiple chunks and will now be visible if any of their chunks are visible.
- Fix vsync toggle when it starts off.
- Underground Streams and Slabs will no longer make an invisible connection to another belt type
