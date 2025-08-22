 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19692561 Edited 22 August 2025 – 04:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks everyone for all the suggestions and bug reports, I read them all!

QOL

  • Building previews now show specific blocked tiles and a different visual for out of Reach range.
  • Build mode no longer suppresses Ctrl click (you can drop structures in addition to reagents now)
  • When harvesting an Ichor Slick, if the pool is full, also harvest one of the held entities.
  • Nitor light is much larger and slightly brighter
  • Anchor Stone UI shows count now (hides at 0), will still go above 1000
  • New tooltip scaffolding for in-world items setup; new Hover Tooltips for Mote Fields, Rifts, Entropy. More to come.


Performance

  • Significantly refactored Colliders - Click Colliders are now generated based on footprint, which also means harvesting can only be done at the base of a doodad instead of its sprite. This will also easily allow harvesting items behind large blocking Structures like Portals.
  • Colliders were a large part of teardown cost, so going to Main Menu or finishing the game should be significantly faster.
  • More Belt logic optimizations: Increase belt chain length; better caching logic; better compression maintenance.
  • Colliders are now only active if you can see them
  • Multithread Manager refinement for better use with more types of hardware
  • Several small micro optimizations around object lifecycles.


Bug Fixes

  • Torrential Slipstream is now Lit instead of Unlit
  • When 2 ichor slick pools are merged, only merge their count if they have the same entity. Otherwise, one entity type will always be consumed.
  • Ritual lines no longer show up on other planes
  • Mote patches and entropy sources can now span multiple chunks and will now be visible if any of their chunks are visible.
  • Fix vsync toggle when it starts off.
  • Underground Streams and Slabs will no longer make an invisible connection to another belt type

Changed files in this update

