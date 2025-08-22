Greetings, everyone! This update focuses on tightening up gameplay and adding fresh content to explore.
🔹 AI Fixes
Smoothed out enemy pathfinding so AI can better navigate.
Fixed an issue where certain AI would idle indefinitely instead of pursuing the player.
Adjusted AI detection to make encounters more tense but fair.
🔹 Sound Adjustments
Balanced ambient audio.
🔹 New Content – Undercroft
A brand-new explorable Undercroft has been added to the Mortimer estate.
🔹New features
inventory system
3 New Modes
Brand new Title screen
...and More
Thank you for all the feedback! Every update gets us closer to shaping Doomed Inheritance into the eerie, immersive experience it’s meant to be. Keep exploring, keep testing, and keep letting us know what you find.
Changed files in this update