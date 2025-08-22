Greetings, everyone! This update focuses on tightening up gameplay and adding fresh content to explore.

🔹 AI Fixes

Smoothed out enemy pathfinding so AI can better navigate.

Fixed an issue where certain AI would idle indefinitely instead of pursuing the player.

Adjusted AI detection to make encounters more tense but fair.

🔹 Sound Adjustments

Balanced ambient audio.

🔹 New Content – Undercroft

A brand-new explorable Undercroft has been added to the Mortimer estate.

🔹New features

inventory system

3 New Modes

Brand new Title screen ...and More

Thank you for all the feedback! Every update gets us closer to shaping Doomed Inheritance into the eerie, immersive experience it’s meant to be. Keep exploring, keep testing, and keep letting us know what you find.