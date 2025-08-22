 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19692435
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, everyone! This update focuses on tightening up gameplay and adding fresh content to explore.

🔹 AI Fixes

  • Smoothed out enemy pathfinding so AI can better navigate.

  • Fixed an issue where certain AI would idle indefinitely instead of pursuing the player.

  • Adjusted AI detection to make encounters more tense but fair.

🔹 Sound Adjustments

  • Balanced ambient audio.

🔹 New Content – Undercroft

  • A brand-new explorable Undercroft has been added to the Mortimer estate.

🔹New features

  • inventory system

  • 3 New Modes

  • Brand new Title screen

    ...and More

Thank you for all the feedback! Every update gets us closer to shaping Doomed Inheritance into the eerie, immersive experience it’s meant to be. Keep exploring, keep testing, and keep letting us know what you find.

Changed files in this update

