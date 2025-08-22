 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Last Epoch Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19692228 Edited 22 August 2025 – 02:39:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Saved game files containing ships that were under construction and had overclocked parts could sometimes fail to load.
  • Mod files with names in the format 'mod_*.rules' will no longer be considered if they don't contain a 'CompatibleGameVersions'.

Changed files in this update

Windows Cosmoteer Core Depot 799601
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Cosmoteer x86 Depot 799602
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Cosmoteer x64 Depot 799603
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link